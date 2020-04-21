Tragedy of mass shooting 'hits home' for Nova Scotian athletes

Colleen Jones is pictured after being formally inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame during an event In Toronto 2016. One of the best athletes in Nova Scotia history needs just a single word to describe the current situation in her province — "surreal." Six-time national women's curling champion Colleen Jones, now a reporter with CBC, has been living out the grim aftermath of Sunday's killing rampage with fellow Nova Scotians at work and at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young