Toronto Arrows captain/wing Dan Moor and hooker Andrew Quattrin have been named to Major League Rugby's weekly all-star team.
The Arrows opened their second season in the North American pro circuit with a 38-10 win Sunday in Texas at the Austin Gilgronis.
Moor had 13 carries for 112 metres, one line break and one try. Quattrin helped the Toronto pack dominate in Austin and had five carries.
Former All Blacks centre Ma'a Nonu also made the team of the week after debuting for the San Diego Legion in a 33-24 win over defending champion Seattle. So did Canadian forward Matt Heaton of Atlanta's Rugby ATL after a 28-19 win over Utah.
The New England Free Jacks, one of three new franchises this season, earned the title of team of the week after their 34-14 win over Rugby United New York.
Forward Cam Dolan of New Orleans' NOLA Gold was named player of the week after gaining 136 metres and scoring three tries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.
