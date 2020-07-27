NBC resets focus for Tokyo while looking ahead to Beijing

In a photo provided by NBC Sports, Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC's Olympics production unit, poses for a photo in March 2020. With the Summer Olympics postponed a year due to the coronavirus, Solomon and her team have reset their countdown clocks while trying to adjust to a new set of challenges. Any Olympics provides plenty of compelling storylines, but Solomon says Tokyo takes on bigger importance with everything that has transpired worldwide this year. (Zi Wang/NBC Sports via AP)