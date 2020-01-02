Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams trains with Toronto Wolfpack for first time

New Zealand centre Sonny Bill Williams fends of South African defenders during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand, at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Former All Black star Sonny Bill Williams trained for the first time with the Toronto Wolfpack on Wednesday as coach Brian McDermott's overseas talent joined the rest of the squad at the transatlantic rugby league team's training base in England. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Halden Krog