Toronto FC believes it is back on track as it readies for Red Bulls test

Toronto FC's Alejandro Pozuelo, right, celebrates with teammate Tsubasa Endoh after scoring during second half MLS soccer action against the Montreal Impact, in Montreal, Saturday, July 13, 2019. After a disappointing start to the season, a win in Montreal and strengthened roster have Toronto FC optimistic about the rest of the MLS campaign. A visit by the New York Red Bulls will test that theory Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes