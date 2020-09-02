Sheriff's deputy says Ujiri falsely alleges 'racial animus' in counterclaim

Toronto Raptors general manager Masai Ujiri, center left, walking with guard Kyle Lowry after the Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on June 13, 2019. Lawyers for a law enforcement officer accuse Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri of making race a key part of his counterclaim to a lawsuit in the aftermath of an altercation at last year's NBA Finals. In filings to the United States District Court in California, Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's legal team alleges Ujiri's counterclaim is driven by race and a bias against law enforcement. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Avelar