Fake injury, glitches: Madrid Open tennis tries COVID gaming

A screen grab taken on Monday April 27, 2020 showing Spain's Rafael Nadal, bottom left, playing against Canada's Denis Shapovalov, bottom right, in a "virtual" tennis match at a tournament hosted by the Madrid Open. Tennis has joined the video game craze taking over the sports world during the coronavirus pandemic, with Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and 30 other pros trading in their rackets for controllers this week to participate in a "virtual" tournament hosted by the Madrid Open. (Mutua Madrid Open via AP)