Broncos GM Elway, team president Ellis positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, left, stands with Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis before an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Denver. The Denver Broncos say that general manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis have tested positive for COVID-19. Both were informed Tuesday, Nov. 3 of positive tests. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)