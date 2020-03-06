Curling Canada and WCF say women's world championship in Prince George still on

Switzerland's celebrates after the finale match at the Women's Curling World Championship in Silkeborg Denmark Sunday March 24. 2019. Curling Canada chief executive officer Katherine Henderson said Friday that the upcoming world women's curling championship in Prince George, B.C., was still a go and that the federation was taking "all necessary precautions" amid ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ritzau Scanpix - Henning Bagger