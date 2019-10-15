Strong off-season has Canada's Moore-Towers and Marinaro feeling optimistic

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their pairs free program routine during the ISU World Team Trophy Figure Skating competition Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. Canadian figure skater Kirsten Moore-Towers admits she put too much pressure on herself last season in a middling campaign marked by the absence of several high-profile athletes from the national team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Toru Hanai