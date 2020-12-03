Raptors' Siakam wants to rediscover joy of playing after struggling in NBA bubble

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) looks to pass during first half NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball action against the Boston Celtics, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The Toronto Raptors forward struggled mightily in the NBA bubble when teams reconvened after the league's three-month COVID-19 suspension. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill