Former Wolfpack CEO Eric Perez details his rugby league road to Ottawa

Eric Perez, the founder and CEO of the Toronto Wolfpack, left, Wolfpack head coach Paul Rowley and Toronto Mayor John Tory hold up jerseys of the new rugby league team in Toronto on April 27, 2016. Having founded and launched the Toronto Wolfpack, Eric Perez unveils his new Ottawa franchise on Monday. How he got there took plenty of due diligence in finding the right club -- and extensive negotiations with rugby league authorities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson