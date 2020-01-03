Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 4 Carolina 3
Dallas 4 Detroit 1
---
AHL
Rochester 4 Belleville 3
Cleveland 3 Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 8 Toronto 2
Springfield 3 Utica 2
Binghamton 3 Bridgeport 1
Hartford 3 Providence 1
Hershey 6 WB/Scranton 2
Laval 4 Lehigh Valley 0
Iowa 5 Rockford 1
Colorado 1 Manitoba 0
Grand Rapids 5 San Antonio 3
Tucson 5 San Jose 1
Bakersfield 3 San Diego 2
Stockton 6 Ontario 3
---
NBA
Boston 109 Atlanta 106
Orlando 105 Miami 85
Portland 122 Washington 103
Houston 118 Philadelphia 108
Phoenix 120 New York 112
L.A. Lakers 123 New Orleans 113
---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.