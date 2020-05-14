Victoria to remain host of Olympic basketball qualifying tournament

Cory Joseph follows through on a pass during a practice for the men's Canadian basketball team at the OVO Athletic Centre in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Canada's men's basketball team will still get a chance to qualify for an Olympic berth at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

VICTORIA - Canada's men's basketball team will still get a chance to qualify at home for an Olympic berth.

FIBA announced Thursday that four Olympic qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Games, including one in Victoria, will be held between June 29 and July 4, 2021.

Victoria was originally scheduled to hold a last-chance qualifying tournament June 23-28, but was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic that also pushed the 2020 Olympics back a year.

Canada, Greece and China will make up Group A in Victoria, while Uruguay, Czech Republic and Turkey will make up in Group B.

The tournament winner will lock down an Olympic berth.

Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia will host the other tournaments.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.

