A list of Canadian international and domestic sporting events impacted by COVID-19:
HOCKEY
— NHL suspends 2019-20 season, impacting seven Canadian teams in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal.
— American Hockey League suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Toronto, Belleville, Ont., Winnipeg and Laval, Que.
— ECHL cancels 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Brampton, Ont., and St. John's.
— The three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues — the Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and Western Hockey League — suspend play.
— World women's hockey championship March 31 to April 10 in Halifax and Truro, N.S., cancelled.
— Hockey Canada cancels all national championships until further notice.
SOCCER
— Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days, impacting teams in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. Montreal further impacted by suspension of CONCACAF Champions League.
— Canadian Premier League puts a 14-day hold on pre-season training, starting March 13.
— Canadian men's friendlies vs. Trinidad & Tobago March 27 and 31 in Langford, B.C., cancelled.
— Canadian women's friendly vs. Australia April 14 in Vancouver cancelled.
— Canada Soccer suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.
BASKETBALL
— NBA suspends season, impacting defending champion Toronto Raptors. Team's players, coaches and staff go into self-isolation following game in Utah where player tests positive for COVID-19.
— National Basketball League of Canada suspends 2019-20 season, impacting teams in Halifax, Charlottetown, Moncton, N.B., St. John's, Kitchener, Ont., London, Ont., Sudbury, Ont., and Windsor, Ont.
BASEBALL
— Major League Baseball cancels the rest of spring training and suspends the start of the regular season by at least two weeks, impacting the Toronto Blue Jays.
LACROSSE
— National Lacrosse League suspends 2020 season, impacting five teams in Toronto, Saskatoon, Halifax, Vancouver and Calgary.
RUGBY
— Rugby Canada suspends all sanctioned soccer activity until further notice.
— Major League Rugby suspends season, impacting team in Toronto.
SWIMMING
— Canadian Olympic and Paralympic trials March 30-April 5 in Toronto cancelled.
— Canadian Eastern and Western championships April 16-19 in Windsor, Ont., and Saskatoon cancelled.
FIGURE SKATING
— World figure skating championships March 16-22 in Montreal cancelled.
CURLING
— World women's curling championship March 14-22 in Prince George, B.C., cancelled.
— National mixed doubles and senior championship March 16-22 in Portage la Prairie, Man., and national wheelchair championship April 25-30 in Boucherville, Que., postponed.
— World mixed doubles and seniors championship April 18-25 in Kelowna, B.C., cancelled.
— Grand Slam of Curling's Players' Championship April 7-12 in Toronto and Champions Cup April 29-May 3 in Olds, Alta., cancelled.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
— World Cup cross-country skiing March 20-22 in Canmore, Alta., cancelled.
— World Cup cross-country skiing March 13-15 in Quebec City cancelled
— Canadian cross-country ski championship March 25 to April 2 in Vernon, B.C., cancelled.
BIATHLON
— Canadian biathlon championship March 16-22 in Quebec City cancelled.
SPEEDSKATING
— Long-track speedskating Grand Prix March 14-15 and finale March 19-22 at Olympic Oval in Calgary cancelled.
FOOTBALL
— CFL regional and national March combines in Montreal, Edmonton and Toronto cancelled.
MULTI-SPORT
— Arctic Winter Games March 15-21 in Whitehorse cancelled.
ALPINE SKIING
— NorAm finals March 17-24 and Canadian championship at Panorama Mountain Resort, B.C., cancelled.
UNIVERSITY SPORTS
— U Sports cancelled men's and women's university hockey championships that had already started in Halifax and Charlottetown, respectively, on March 12. Cancelled national men's and women's volleyball championships March 13-15 at the University of Winnipeg and University of Calgary, respectively.
ESPORTS
— Toronto Defiant esports team Overwatch League homestand event April 18-19 cancelled.
VOLLEYBALL
— Men's Nations League matches involving Canada, Serbia, Australia and China scheduled for June 19-21 in Calgary postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.