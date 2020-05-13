Toronto FC groundskeeper 'very, very, very happy" with BMO Field pitch

Robert Heggie, director of grounds for Toronto FC, points to the BMO Field grass which is having artificial fibres stitched in for a stronger hybrid playing surface in Toronto on Thursday, April 11, 2019. While Major League Soccer has been on hiatus since March 12 because of the global pandemic, Robert Heggie has been hard at it. The Toronto FC groundskeeper and a skeleton crew have been laying the groundwork for a perfect pitch for whenever the sport resumes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson