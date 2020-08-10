Toronto FC has loaned Canadian youth international defenders Julian Dunn and Dante Campbell to Winnipeg's Valour FC of the Canadian Premier League for the 2020 season.
The eight CPL teams are currently in Prince Edward Island, where their pandemic-delayed second season kicks off Thursday in Charlottetown.
Dunn, 20, signed with the Toronto first team as a homegrown player in April 2018, making two MLS appearances. He has spent most of the last three seasons with Toronto FC 2.
Campbell, 21, has spent four seasons with Toronto FC 2.
Toronto pulled its second team out of USL League One last month, citing border restrictions and other pandemic-related issues, and has been looking for clubs to give some of its youth playing time.
Winnipeg-based Valour FC conceded a league-worst 52 goals in 28 games last season.
In other CPL news Monday, Trinidad and Tobago midfielder Andre Rampersad was named HFX Wanderers captain with German centre-back Peter Schaale second-choice as skipper.
Canadian fullback Alex De Carolis was given leadership duties off the pitch.
"I have confidence in them and I know they will do the job," coach Stephen Hart said in a statement. "The reasoning for naming three is so it's clear that if one is substituted who will be captain, so it just saves any confusion."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 10, 2020.