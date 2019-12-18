High school coach portrayed in 'Remember the Titans' dies

File-This Feb. 22, 2005, file photo shows Herman Boone, the coach featured in the movie "Remember the Titans," peering over the headdress of a Shoshone-Bannock dancer to speak to a large crowd in Pocatello, Idaho. Boone, the Virginia high school football coach who inspired the movie “Remember the Titans,” has died. He was 84. Boone guided T.C. Williams High School to a state championship while navigating the early days of desegregation. Aly Khan Johnson, an assistant coach for Boone beginning in 1972, said the coach died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at his home In Alexandria, Virginia. Johnson said a funeral home operated by his wife is handling the arrangements, which are not complete.(Joshua Duplechian/The Idaho State Journal via AP, File)