Monday's Games

NHL

Eastern Conference Final

Tampa Bay Lightning 8 N.Y. Islanders 2

(Lightning lead series 1-0)

---

NBA

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Boston 111 Toronto 89

(Celtics lead series 3-2)

Western Conference Semifinal

L.A. Clippers 113 Denver 107

(Clippers lead series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 6 Detroit 2

Seattle 8 Texas 4

Cleveland 5 Kansas City 2

Toronto 12 N.Y. Yankees 7

Oakland 6 Houston 0

National League

Philadelphia 9 N.Y. Mets 8 (10 innings)

Miami 5 Atlanta 4 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 4 Arizona 2

San Diego 1 Colorado 0

Interleague

Washington 6 Tampa Bay 1

---

