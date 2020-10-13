Vancouver Whitecaps want to 'punch back' against Los Angeles FC: coach

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero, right, fends off Los Angeles FC defender Mohamed El-Munir during the second half of a Major League Soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 6, 2019. The ‘Caps will look to atone for last month’s ugly 6-0 thrashing on Wednesday when they host LAFC at their temporary home in Portland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alex Gallardo