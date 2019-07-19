Plate champion One Bad Boy early favourite for Prince of Wales Stakes

One Bad Boy, ridden by jockey Flavien Prat, wins the 160th running of the Queen's plate in Toronto on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Queen's Plate champion One Bad Boy drew the No. 1 post for the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

FORT ERIE, Ont. - Queen's Plate champion One Bad Boy drew the No. 1 post for the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes on Friday.

The 1 3/16-mile dirt race is the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown. It's scheduled to go Tuesday night at Fort Erie Racetrack.

One Bad Boy is the early 7-5 favourite in the five-horse field.

Queen's Plate runner-up Avie's Flatter, the 5-2 second pick, drew the No. 2 post.

Tone Broke (5-1 odds), the third-place finisher in the Plate, will break from the No. 3 post.

He's A Macho Man (8-1 odds, No. 4) and Skywire (3-1 odds, No. 5) complete the field.

One Bad Boy went wire-to-wire with jockey Flavien Prat aboard for a solid 3 1/2-length win over Winterbook favourite Avie's Flatter in the Plate on June 29 at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto.

In May, Prat guided 65-1 long-shot Country House to second in the Kentucky Derby behind Maximum Security.

But Country House was elevated to the winner's circle when Maximum Security was disqualified for interference, a stunning first in the race's illustrious 145-year history.

If One Bad Boy emerges victorious Tuesday, the plan is to run the California-based horse in the final Triple Crown leg. That will be the $400,000 Breeders Stakes on Aug. 17, a 1 1/2-mile turf event at Woodbine .

Should One Bad Boy complete the sweep, he'd capture a $500,000 bonus for becoming Canada's first Triple Crown winner since Wando in 2003.

