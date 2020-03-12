Toronto FC cancels practice, awaits word on what's next from Major League Soccer

Toronto FC cancelled training Thursday and sent its players home, while awaiting word on what's next from Major League Soccer in the wake of the growing COVID-19 outbreak.
The players were at BMO Field, ready to train, when the club told them practice was off. The team did not make any of them available,
Several other teams have also called off training, a club spokesman said.
The spokesman said Saturday's game against expansion Nashville SC was still on — as of the moment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.