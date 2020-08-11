Habs ready for Flyers' test: 'We're going to be the underdogs in any series'

Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores the game winning goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35), as Penguins' Justin Schultz (4), Kris Letang (58), and Brandon Tanev (13) defend and Canadiens' Paul Byron (41) looks on during third period NHL Eastern Conference Stanley Cup playoff action in Toronto on Friday, August 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn