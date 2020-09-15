Stars GM Jim Nill says Rick Bowness has earned Dallas Stars coaching job

Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness looks up to Dale Hawerchuk as he is honoured before NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action against the Calgary Flames, in Edmonton, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill says head coach Rick Bowness has "earned the right" to have the interim tag removed from his title but says they'll discuss it after the playoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson