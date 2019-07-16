Jonathan Jennings working out with Ottawa Redblacks' starting offence

BC Lions quarterback Jonathon Jennings (10) throws the ball during CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts in Vancouver on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. The Ottawa Redblacks had a new quarterback under centre Tuesday. A club official confirmed backup Jonathan Jennings was working with the club's starting offence at practice and that incumbent Dominique Davis has an unspecified injury.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward