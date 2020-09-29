GALLOWAY, N.J. - Calgary's Jaclyn Lee withdrew from the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Tuesday after learning that her caddie tested positive for COVID-19.
Lee said in a tweet that she learned of her caddie's positive test on Tuesday morning, despite her caddie having no symptoms.
The 23-year-old has spent most of her season on the Symetra Tour.
She returned to the LPGA Tour on Aug. 6 at the Marathon Classic at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.
A severe wrist injury derailed Lee's 2019 campaign and she has a medical exemption for this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2020.