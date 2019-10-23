Wednesday's Games
MLB Post-season
World Series
Washington 12 Houston 3
(Washington leads series 2-0)
---
NHL
Ottawa 5 Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 3 Pittsburgh 2
---
AHL
Chicago 3 Texas 2
Belleville 3 Laval 2
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0
Binghamton 4 WB/Scranton 1
Rochester 5 Hershey 1
Ontario 2 Bakersfield 1
---
NBA
Charlotte 126 Chicago 125
Detroit 119 Indiana 110
Orlando 94 Cleveland 85
Miami 120 Memphis 101
Minnesota 127 Brooklyn 126 (OT)
Philadelphia 107 Boston 93
San Antonio 120 New York 111
Dallas 108 Washington 100
Utah 100 Oklahoma City 95
Denver 108 Portland 100
Phoenix 124 Sacramento 95
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Toronto 2 NYCFC 1
Western Conference Semifinal
Seattle 2 Real Salt Lake 0
---
Thursday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL
Washington at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
---
NHL
Buffalo at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Arizona vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Florida at Calgary, 9 p.m.
---
NBA
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Houston, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLS Playoffs
Eastern Conference Semifinal
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
Western Conference Semifinal
L.A. Galaxy at LAFC, 10:30 p.m.
---
