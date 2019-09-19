Thursday's Games

NHL Pre-season

Montreal 5 Florida 4 (SO)

Boston 3 Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1

Dallas 2 Colorado 1

Vancouver 6 Edmonton 1

Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)

---

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8 Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7 Detroit 0

Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5

National League

Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4

Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1

St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Boston 5 San Francisco 4

Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 5 (11 innings)

---

NFL

Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 7

---

