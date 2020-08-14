Friday's Games

NHL

At Toronto

Montreal 5 Philadelphia 0

(Series tied 1-1)

N.Y. Islanders 5 Washington 2

(N.Y. Islanders lead series 2-0)

At Edmonton

Colorado 3 Arizona 2

(Colorado leads series 2-0)

Vancouver 4 St. Louis 3 (OT)

(Vancouver leads series 2-0)

Calgary 2 Dallas 0

(Calgary leads series 2-1)

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 12 Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 10 Detroit 5

N.Y. Yankees 10 Boston 3

Houston 11 Seattle 1

National League

Cincinnati 8 Pittsburgh 1

Miami 8 Atlanta 2

Philadelphia 6 N.Y. Mets 5

Milwaukee 4 Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 5 San Diego 1

Interleague

Baltimore 6 Washington 2 (1st game)

Washington 15 Baltimore 3 (2nd game)

Texas 3 Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 7 L.A. Angels 4

Oakland 8 San Francisco 7 (10th inning)

---

NBA

At Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Toronto 117 Denver 109

Indiana 109 Miami 92

L.A. Clippers 107 Oklahoma City 103 (OT)

Philadelphia 134 Houston 96

---

