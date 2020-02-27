PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Philip Tomasino and Kyle MacLean scored in the shootout as the Oshawa Generals edged the Peterborough Petes 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Ty Tullio, Oliver Suni and Lleyton Moore had goals in regulation time for the Generals (31-18-9).
Jordan Kooy combined with Zachary Paputsakis for 37 saves in Oshawa's net for the win.
Akil Thomas, Zach Gallant and Liam Kirk supplied the offence for the Petes (33-21-4).
Hunter Jones stopped 28 shots for Peterborough.
Oshawa went 1 for 2 on the power play and the Petes scored on their only man advantage.
---
GREYHOUNDS 2 SPITFIRES 1 (OT)
WINDSOR, Ont. — Robert Calisti scored on a power play 2:54 into overtime as Sault Ste. Marie slipped past the Spitfires.
Jaromir Pytlik also scored for the Greyhounds (26-29-4).
Curtis Douglas was the lone scorer for Windsor (32-19-6).
---
ICEDOGS 6 COLTS 3
BARRIE, Ont. — Adrien Beraldo put away the winner 8:29 into the second period as Niagara doubled the Colts.
Mason Howard, Cameron Butler, Ivan Lodnia, Jackson Doherty and Jake Uberti also scored for the IceDogs (18-34-6).
Josh Nelson, Aidan Brown and Brandt Clarke replied for Barrie (27-25-5).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2020.