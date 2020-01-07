Hockey Canada extends media rights agreement with TSN through 2033-34 season

TORONTO - TSN has extended its media rights agreement with Hockey Canada through the 2033-34 season.
The sports network announced Tuesday that the agreement fives TSN and French-language broadcaster RDS exclusive rights to Hockey Canada events, including the world junior championship.
The announcement of the deal comes two days after TSN and RDS broadcast Canada's 4-3 win over Russia in the final of the 2020 world junior championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
TSN has partnered with Hockey Canada since 1991 and over that time has significantly helped boost the profile of the world junior championship, which in turn has become a ratings hit for the broadcaster.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2020.
