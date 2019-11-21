Former Oil Kings goalie Dylan Myskiw finding new life with OHL's Knights

London Knights goaltender Dylan Myskiw makes a save in this undated handout photo. Goaltender Dylan Myskiw thought he would be with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings again this season after winning the opener. But the 20-year-old Winnipeg native found himself out of the league and heading East to the OHL's London Knights in a roster move not seen that often in the CHL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Matt Hiscox