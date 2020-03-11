Overwatch League opts to play esports games online due to COVID-19 outbreak

London Spitfire fan Rick Ybarra, of Plainfield, Ind., reacts after London won the second game against the Philadelphia Fusion during the Overwatch League Grand Finals competition in New York on July 28, 2018. The Toronto Defiant esports team has cancelled its planned Overwatch League event in Toronto next month because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. "In the spirit of acting responsibly and with an abundance of caution for our players and fans alike - we have decided to cancel our Toronto Defiant homestand that was scheduled for April 17-19 at Roy Thomson Hall," said Chris Overholt, president and CEO of OverActive Media, which owns the Defiant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Mary Altaffer