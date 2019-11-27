BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Alex Formenton scored twice to lead the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket on Wednesday in the American Hockey League.
Josh Norris, Cole Cassels and Drake Batherson also scored for Belleville (11-8-1), which has won three straight.
Matthew Peca, Antoine Waked and Joe Cox replied for the Rocket (11-8-3).
Senators goalie Filip Gustavsson stopped 21 shots. Laval's Cayden Primeau made 15 saves.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.