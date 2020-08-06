TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays placed right-hander Trent Thornton on the 10-day injured list Thursday with elbow inflammation.
Thornton felt some discomfort while throwing a bullpen session, manager Charlie Montoyo said during a video availability. There were no immediate plans for an MRI exam, he added.
Earlier in the day, the Blue Jays optioned infielder Santiago Espinal and right-hander Jacob Waguespack and added them to the team's taxi squad.
Major League Baseball teams had a noon Eastern Time deadline to trim 30-man active rosters to 28 players. Waguespack was recalled after Thornton went on the IL.
Teams can now carry a maximum of five players on the taxi squad for road trips this season. Espinal joined catcher Caleb Joseph and right-hander Sam Gaviglio on the list.
The moves leave Toronto with 14 pitchers, two catchers, seven infielders and five outfielders on the active roster ahead of Thursday night's game in Atlanta.
The Blue Jays will continue their road trip with a three-game weekend series at Boston before making their Buffalo home debut on Tuesday against Miami.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2020.