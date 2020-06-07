'I'm really proud': NHLPA chief on players speaking out about social justice

NHL Players' Association Executive Director Donald Fehr listens during a press conference in Columbus, Ohio on Jan.24, 2015. Fehr didn't attend to his college graduation.The shootings at Kent State — where Ohio National Guard troops opened fire on students peacefully protesting the Vietnam War — happened about a week before he was scheduled to receive his degree from Indiana University in the spring of 1970. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Gene J. Puskar,