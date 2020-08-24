TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays have three starting pitchers on the injured list after Trent Thornton was placed on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation on Monday.
The Blue Jays also announced Monday that right-hander Matt Shoemaker is week-to-week with a lat strain and right-hander Nate Pearson (right elbow tightness) is getting a second medical opinion.
The pitching injuries leave the Blue Jays scrambling for starters. The team has not announced starting pitchers for games on Wednesday or Friday.
Left-hander Travis Bergen had his contract selected to the active roster Monday after Thornton's injury was announced.
To make room for Bergen on the 40-man roster, left-hander Thomas Pannone was designated for assignment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 24, 2020.