Saturday's Games
NHL
Carolina 4 Minnesota 3 OT
Arizona 3 Calgary 0
Dallas 5 Edmonton 4 OT
Los Angeles 4 Vegas 3
Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 3
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 2
Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3
N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 SO
Pittsburgh 6 Toronto 1
Washington 3 Boston 2 SO
New Jersey 4 Montreal 3 OT
Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1
Chicago 7 Nashville 2
Colorado 5 Vancouver 4 (OT)
San Jose 4 Detroit 3
---
AHL
Laval 3 Bridgeport 0
Toronto 8 Texas 4
Hartford 5 Providence 2
Hershey 2 Charlotte 1
Milwaukee 4 Belleville 2
Rochester 4 Utica 3
Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 2
Syracuse 4 Cleveland 2
Springfield 3 Binghamton 2
WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1
Iowa 3 Chicago 0
Stockton 3 San Jose 2
Bakersfield 3 Colorado 2
San Diego 5 Ontario 1
---
NBA
Brooklyn 117 Chicago 111
Milwaukee 102 Indiana 83
Charlotte 103 New York 102
Houston 125 Minnesota 105
Miami 109 New Orleans 94
Dallas 110 Toronto 102
Portland 121 San Antonio 116
L.A. Clippers 150 Atlanta 101
---
Sunday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
East Division Final
Edmonton at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
West Division Final
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4:30 p.m.
---
NHL
Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.
---
AHL
San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.
---
NBA
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Boston at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.
Denver at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
---
