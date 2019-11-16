Saturday's Games

NHL

Carolina 4 Minnesota 3 OT

Arizona 3 Calgary 0

Dallas 5 Edmonton 4 OT

Los Angeles 4 Vegas 3

Winnipeg 4 Tampa Bay 3

Buffalo 4 Ottawa 2

Florida 4 N.Y. Rangers 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Philadelphia 3 SO

Pittsburgh 6 Toronto 1

Washington 3 Boston 2 SO

New Jersey 4 Montreal 3 OT

Anaheim 4 St. Louis 1

Chicago 7 Nashville 2

Colorado 5 Vancouver 4 (OT)

San Jose 4 Detroit 3

---

AHL

Laval 3 Bridgeport 0

Toronto 8 Texas 4

Hartford 5 Providence 2

Hershey 2 Charlotte 1

Milwaukee 4 Belleville 2

Rochester 4 Utica 3

Rockford 5 Grand Rapids 2

Syracuse 4 Cleveland 2

Springfield 3 Binghamton 2

WB/Scranton 2 Lehigh Valley 1

Iowa 3 Chicago 0

Stockton 3 San Jose 2

Bakersfield 3 Colorado 2

San Diego 5 Ontario 1

---

NBA

Brooklyn 117 Chicago 111

Milwaukee 102 Indiana 83

Charlotte 103 New York 102

Houston 125 Minnesota 105

Miami 109 New Orleans 94

Dallas 110 Toronto 102

Portland 121 San Antonio 116

L.A. Clippers 150 Atlanta 101

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

CFL

East Division Final

Edmonton at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

West Division Final

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 4:30 p.m.

---

NHL

Calgary at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

---

AHL

San Antonio at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Tucson at San Jose, 8 p.m.

---

NBA

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Denver at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Washington at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

---

