Pro women's hockey association unveils 5-city regional plan

FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, broadcast team member Kendall Coyne Schofield works during the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues, in Chicago. The Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association enters its second season with plans to regionalize its structure by basing players in five hub cities, while also continuing its Dream Gap Tour series of barn-storming stops across North America. “The new structure provides players with a more professional training environment on a regular basis, which will allow us to put the best product of women’s professional hockey on the ice daily,” two-time U.S. Olympian and PWHPA board president Kendall Coyne Schofield said in a released statement. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)