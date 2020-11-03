Canadians Randa Markos, Malcolm Gordon to fight on UFC cards this month in Las Vegas

Canadian strawweight Randa (Quiet Storm) Markos, of Windsor, Ont., raises her arms after winning her bout against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger at UFC Fight Night 89 in Ottawa on Saturday, June 18, 2016. Markos will make her 16th UFC appearance when she takes on Japan's Kanako Murata on a Nov. 14 Fight Night card in Las Vegas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand