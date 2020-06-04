Hooker Andy Ackers leaves Toronto Wolfpack for the Salford Red Devils

Toronto Wolfpack's Liam Kay, left, Gadwin Springer, second from right, and Andy Ackers (14) celebrate a try against the Featherstone Rovers during the Million Pound Game in Betfred Championship rugby league action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Ackers has unexpectedly left the Toronto Wolfpack for the Salford Red Devils. A disappointed Wolfpack coach Brian McDermott said the move came as a surprise.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston