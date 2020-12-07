Canada's Olympic, Paralympic swim trials will be invitation only

Penny Oleksiak (left) hugs Taylor Ruck after winning the Women's 200 Free at the 2019 Canadian Swimming Trials in Toronto on April 6, 2019. Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim trials will be contracted to reduce the risk of exposure to the COVID-19 virus. Canada's Olympic and Paralympic swim teams for this summer's Tokyo Games will be named following the April 7-11 trials at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn