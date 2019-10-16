Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as new manager

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo, then-Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, in Pittsburgh. Joe Maddon has agreed to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager. Maddon and the Angels agreed to terms Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, on a deal to reunite the veteran manager with the organization where he spent the first three decades of his baseball career. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)