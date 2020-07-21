There are injury risks in unprecedented NBA restart after four-month hiatus

Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol warms up before the team's NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston on October 25, 2019. When the NFL finally returned from a four-month lockout in 2011, there was an unprecedented amount of injuries such as Achilles tendon ruptures in the restart. The NBA is about to return after a four-month break due to COVID-19 and sports physiologists are watching this unique scenario with interest, saying players could be at higher risk of injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Dwyer