Defenceman Jalen Chatfield promoted to Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Jalen Chatfield puts Edmonton Oilers right wing Josh Currie (43) into the boards during first period NHL preseason action in Vancouver on September, 17, 2019. Jalen Chatfield is poised to make his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks after the club recalled the defenceman from their American Hockey League affiliate in Utica, N.Y. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward