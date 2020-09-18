Canada's top curling teams scramble for competition amid pandemic

Curlers sweep a rock during in Brandon, Man., on March 5, 2019. Canada's top curling teams are trying to cobble together a competitive fall season despite the COVID-19 pandemic decimating the calendar.The Grand Slam of Curling was whittled from six events this winter to just two scheduled for next April and November's Canada Cup of Curling was cancelled, creating a competitive void for the country's elite curlers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward