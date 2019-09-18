NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan - Canada's Linda Morais has advanced to the final in the women's 59-kilogram division at the world wrestling championships.
The 26-year-old from Tecumseh, Ont., beat Mongolia's Shoovdor Baatarjav 3-1 on Wednesday to earn a berth in Thursday's final.
Morais will face Liubov Ovcharova of Russia in the final.
"It's so surreal, I'm so excited," said Morais. "This year has been amazing so far and I'm hoping to end it with gold. It was a tough match, physically I felt OK, but mentally it was such a challenge.
"Going match after match against incredible opponents is so tough."
Morais also beat Tetiana Omelchenko of Azerbaijan and Ukraine's Anhelina Lysak on Tuesday.
Morais won bronze at 60 kg at the 2016 world championships. She's also a two-time world university champion.
Also on Tuesday, 2016 Olympic champion Erica Wiebe of Stittsville, Ont., lost 4-3 to Epp Maee of Estonia in the 76 kg quarterfinals.
"When you train so hard and you make mistakes mentally, you don't wrestle for the full six minutes, that’s what happens," Wiebe said. "This year, I've gone through a lot of challenges, mentally, physically, emotionally. I honestly thought I was going to be better than that today."
Jade Parsons of Orillia, Ont., lost 6-2 to Russian Olga Khoroshavtseva in a 55 kg repechage, preventing her from fighting in the bronze-medal bout.
Hannah Taylor (57 kg) of Cornwall, P.E.I., and Jessica Brouillette (65 kg) of Barrie, Ont., also were eliminated from medal contention on Wednesday.
