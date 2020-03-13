Toronto Arrows adjust to new sports reality as Major League Rugby goes on hiatus

The Toronto Arrows line up ahead of their Major League Rugby game against the New Orleans Gold at York Alumni Stadium in Toronto on Sunday, April 7, 2019. Like many sports teams, the Toronto Arrows woke up Friday and wondered what's next. Major League Rugby has joined other leagues in suspending play for 30 days because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Arrows players, coaches and management are trying to figure out what that means.vTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Neil Davidson