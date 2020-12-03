Nuggets star Jamal Murray crossing fingers that he can play for Canada at Olympics

Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) sets up a play during second half NBA conference final playoff basketball action against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Playing for Canada's men's basketball team at the Olympics next year would be a wonderful opportunity for Jamal Murray, but the Denver Nuggets star has no idea how realistic that is at this stage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill