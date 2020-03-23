Promising Canadian sailor already faces plenty of challenges on Olympic journey

James Juhasz poses with the Nathan R. Cowan award from Sail Canada at an awards dinner in Toronto in this March 6, 2020 handout photo. At 20, promising Canadian sailor James Juhasz was already targeting the 2024 Olympics. While no one knows what the Olympic landscape looks like today, Juhasz is already dealing with challenges and hardships trying to keep his Olympic dream alive. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - James Juhasz